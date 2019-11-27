Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Spent fuel storage at Koeberg nuclear plant will reach full capacity by April 2020.

Power utility Eskom is waiting for regulatory approval for new dry storage casks.

The nuclear plant produces 1,860 megawatts contributing about 4% of the national power output.

Eskom says it opted for the dry storage solution as it is widely used in the nuclear industry across the world.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien says they will follow the trend instead of wanting to develop the technology themselves.

The two spent fuel pools where we store used fuel will reach full capacity in 2020. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

A number of years back we initiated a project to create enough space and the project entails moving the used fuel into dry storage casks and the project is well underway. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

We have ten of those casks on-site and each of them can house around 32 used fuel elements. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

Bakardien says to move fuel from the spent fuel pool to the casks happens on site.

We have a storage facility on-site separate from the reactor building on-site to store the fuel for the medium-term. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

The plan is to store the fuel until 2025 by when a central storage facility would have been created. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

He adds that they have properly trained personnel to avoid environmental damages.

With nuclear you need to have competent and trained people to deal with fuel. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

We will keep it away from the public and the environment. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief nuclear officer - Eskom

