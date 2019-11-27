[LISTEN] 'Sex education lesson plans need to be treated with sensitivity'
The Department is Basic Education is testing written Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) lesson plans in about 1,500 selected schools.
The aim of the lessons is to make learners more aware of gender-based violence.
The CSE has been criticised by parents, political parties and civil organisations who say the lessons will teach learners about sex in more graphic imagery and promoted high-risk sex behaviours.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fedsas education technology manager Riaan van der Bergh and University of Stellenbosch head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty professor Michael le Cordeur.
There is no one size fits all. To just have a lesson plan for all kids in the same class and same grade where you know some learners are not at the same level of development there is an issue there.Riaan van der Bergh, Manager - Education Technology at Fedsas
I don't think it is the same for all kids. I think all parents and SGBs need to be involved.Riaan van der Bergh, Manager - Education Technology at FEDSA
We have high levels of pregnancies, violence and we need to teach about this but how we go about it needs to be more sensitive.Riaan van der Bergh, Manager - Education Technology at FEDSA
Professor Le Cordeur says since sex education has been in the curriculum from the year 2000 and there hasn't been a significant improvement in the behaviour of learners.
I think we do need this education at school, I think what we should take about is what should be in the curriculum and what is appropriate at various stages of the learner's life.Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty - Stellenbosch
These lessons have been part of the curriculum since 2000 on how to prevent HIV/Aids. So it is not as if it is brand new.Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty - Stellenbosch
