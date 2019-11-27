‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk: Beef Mince vs Ground Beef
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Karen Horsburgh
Today at 15:10
AmaBhungane and Financial Mail head to court to access Jacob Zuma's tax records
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson - Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
The latest on the Cape Town refugee crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Today at 15:50
Julius Malema charged for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Spokesperson And Legal Advisor at The Sa Gun Owners Association
Today at 16:10
State capture commission and Mo Shaik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Residents want City to fix traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Five A Side Football World Championships return to Cape Town this Weekend ￼
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Fine - CEO of Fives Futbol
Today at 17:05
State Capture spotlight moves to alleged irregularities at Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
MPs recommend new deputy public protector despite concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 06:25
Yebofresh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Tomorrow at 08:22
New HIV drug combo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura Lopez Gonzalez - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa - (M&G's) Centre for Health Journalism
Tomorrow at 09:40
Final episode of Deon Wiggett's "My Only Life" podcast series published
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
Protest to
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Orrock Robertsen - Founder at Children Need Both Parents
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
View all Sport
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
ANC Gauteng fields candidate in Joburg mayoral race The party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe says it is waiting for approval of the candidates from the national office. 27 November 2019 1:30 PM
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SPONSORED: 16 Days of Light: Women abuse has been in the dark for far too long 16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the light 27 November 2019 2:00 PM
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday' PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems. 27 November 2019 1:09 PM
View all Local
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday' PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. 26 November 2019 10:50 AM
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday' PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems. 27 November 2019 1:09 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’ Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) discusses Minister Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars. 27 November 2019 9:01 AM
View all Business
‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’

27 November 2019 9:01 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tito Mboweni
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African Revenue Service
Ernie Lai King
finance minister
nugent commission
One Road Consulting
Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) discusses Minister Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars.

Sars should have an “intrusive” investigating unit, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.

The Nugent Commission of Inquiry previously also suggested such a unit.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

…Sars must have significant intrusive powers, not only to deal with taxpayers concealing information on income received but also to counter illegitimate trades (and financial flows) in commodities such as tobacco, liquor and counterfeit goods… Sars must not be a toothless tiger when dealing with tax evasion and illegitimate trades and financial flows…

Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) about Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!'


