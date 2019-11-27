‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’
Sars should have an “intrusive” investigating unit, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.
The Nugent Commission of Inquiry previously also suggested such a unit.
…Sars must have significant intrusive powers, not only to deal with taxpayers concealing information on income received but also to counter illegitimate trades (and financial flows) in commodities such as tobacco, liquor and counterfeit goods… Sars must not be a toothless tiger when dealing with tax evasion and illegitimate trades and financial flows…Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) about Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’
