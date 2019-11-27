Grandpa's desperate hunt for strawberry Fizz Pop's ends on a sweet note

A grandfather's desperate quest to find strawberry-flavoured Fizz Pop's for his autistic grandchild has ended on a sweet note.

Grant, an oupa from Atlantis, turned to CapeTalk in search of the original fizzy sherbet center lollipops for his grandson, who is on the autism spectrum.

He told breakfast host Refilwe Moloto that he'd been searching for the strawberry-flavoured lollipops at several stores in Cape Town with no luck.

I've got a grandson who is on the autism scale and he's very sensitive to smell and taste. Grant, CapeTalk caller

The only sweetie that he enjoys is the strawberry Fizz Pop. Grant, CapeTalk caller

Within minutes, a major retailer who heard the exchange on-air offered to supply the strawberry Fizz Pop's to satisfy the lucky boy's sweet tooth.

Listen to Grant who called in on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:

Listen to the positive response from an anonymous retailer:

Image: Pixabay