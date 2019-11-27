Why life sentences aren't the solution to SA's rape crisis
South Africa's criminal justice system needs to work harder in its fight against the scourge of rape in the country.
But the solution to this cannot be as simplistic as life sentences for rapists, says gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten.
South African courts have handed a number of life sentences for rapists and child rapists in recent weeks.
As encouraging as that may be, the reality remains that the proportion of rapes being prosecuted in South Africa is staggeringly low.
According to Vetten, the average conviction rate for rape in the country is at 7%.
That's why, she says, the focus should be shifted away from harsher sentences towards more solid investigations and witness preparation to ensure court-ready cases.
RELATED: Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Sentencing is the very last stage in the process... We need to be putting our energy into looking at how to improve police investigations, especially in stranger rape cases.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
[We need to put our energy into] how we get cases to court, how we get cour ready, how we prepare witnesses given the necessary support and how we get prosecutors to do the best they can to result in a conviction.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
It's the likelihood of being caught and convicted, rather than the small chance of a very long life sentence, that is going to act as a deterrent.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Vetten explains that all rape cases should result in life sentences in the following instances:
- if a child is raped
- if a victim is raped multiple times
- if multiple victims are raped
- if the perpetrator is HIV +
- if the victim is more than 60
- if a weapon is used
- if there is a gang rape
Listen to the in-depth discussion on the criminal justice system and gender-based violence:
More from Local
King Dalindyebo decides to skip funeral for AmaXhosa monarch
Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he won't attend the funeral proceedings to avoid causing any distractions.Read More
SPONSORED: 16 Days of Light: Women abuse has been in the dark for far too long
16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the lightRead More
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader.Read More
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday'
PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems.Read More
District Six land claimants to discuss govt's proposed restitution plan
The District Six Reference Group will hold a meeting on Saturday to outline the proposals that the government has put on the table.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Sex education lesson plans need to be treated with sensitivity'
Curriculum experts discuss what can work in the new Comprehensive Sexuality Education lesson plans.Read More
Grandpa's desperate hunt for strawberry Fizz Pop's ends on a sweet note
A caring oupa calls CapeTalk seeking a specific lollipop for his grandson. Minutes later, a retailer responds with a sweet gesture.Read More
Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it
Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien says it is using dry storage casks which will expand the storage capacity.Read More
Contractors paid R75 million to Eskom to secure contacts - Daily Maverick exposé
Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh says the money has been used as a slush fund by top officials.Read More
Court judgments need to be clear and understandable, argues legal professor
Professor Sibanda says even some of the greatest legal minds are often perplexed by what he calls 'vanity judgments' in SA courts.Read More