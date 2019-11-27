District Six land claimants to discuss govt's proposed restitution plan
The national government has drawn up a proposal for a group of former District Six residents seeking restitution from the state.
The District Six Reference Group will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss the proposals it's received from the government.
More than 1,000 of the claimants have been seeking restitution since 1998, the group's chair, Gerald Elliot, explains.
It's understood that housing is currently being built for 108 of the claimants which will be completed in 2020.
More than 900 other claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see the residents returned home in the next four years.
When they embark on a holistic plan for simultaneous construction, then all our people can come home within three and a half years.Gerald Elliot, Chairman - District Six Reference Group
According to Elliot, the District Six Reference Group has been working with officials to formulate a "holistic plan" to get the claimants back onto the land they were forcibly removed from.
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has come under fire in recent years for its apparent failure to formulate a restitution plan for hundreds of land claimants.
In 2018, the Western Cape High Court ruled that the government must provide regular progress reports on the redevelopment plan of District Six after another group took legal action.
The meeting will be held on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at Trafalgar High School in District 6, Cape Town from 9am until – 12pm.
Entry is limited to verified claimants only, Elliot explains.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide the claimants with the proposals that the government has now put for to representativesGerald Elliot, Chairman - District Six Reference Group
Verified and validated claimants have been waiting for almost 20 years to be restituted in a dignified way.Gerald Elliot, Chairman - District Six Reference Group
Listen to the conversation with Africa Melane:
