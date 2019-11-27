[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week Rice critiqued Nando’s new advert in which it introduces the country to its (fictional) new boardgame called “Mzansipoli” – a game that every South African supposedly instinctively know how to play.
He gave the ad a "hero" rating.
Mzansipoli – a game of “survival, corruption and confusion” – is hilarious.
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax.
White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.
It’s been a long time since we’ve had a real blockbuster from Nando’s… If any brand can conduct a satire on the foibles of South African society, it must be Nando’s…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
If any brand can get away with talking about everything but their product, it’s Nando’s…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Watch the rainbow-level multiracial family play Mzansipoli below (and scroll down even further to listen to Rice’s analysis).
Beat the game that has been playing you #Mzansipoli 🎲 pic.twitter.com/8T8l9v76Wz— NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 26, 2019
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
More from Ad Feature
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')
"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!
The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!Read More
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.Read More
More from But does it work?
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')
"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!
The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!Read More
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.Read More