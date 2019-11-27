[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk: Beef Mince vs Ground Beef
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Karen Horsburgh
Today at 15:10
AmaBhungane and Financial Mail head to court to access Jacob Zuma's tax records
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson - Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
The latest on the Cape Town refugee crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Today at 15:40
Where are you allowed to dive for crayfish recreationally?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy West - Deputy Director: Large Crustaceans Fisheries Management
Today at 15:50
Julius Malema charged for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Spokesperson And Legal Advisor at The Sa Gun Owners Association
Today at 16:10
State capture commission and Mo Shaik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Residents want City to fix traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
Five A Side Football World Championships return to Cape Town this Weekend ￼
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Fine - CEO of Fives Futbol
Today at 17:05
State Capture spotlight moves to alleged irregularities at Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
MPs recommend new deputy public protector despite concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Western Province board wins battle against Cricket SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
ZAAHIER ADAMS - Reporter for IOL
Tomorrow at 06:25
Yebofresh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Tomorrow at 08:22
New HIV drug combo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura Lopez Gonzalez - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa - (M&G's) Centre for Health Journalism
Tomorrow at 09:40
Final episode of Deon Wiggett's "My Only Life" podcast series published
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
Protest to
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Orrock Robertsen - Founder at Children Need Both Parents
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
View all Sport
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
ANC Gauteng fields candidate in Joburg mayoral race The party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe says it is waiting for approval of the candidates from the national office. 27 November 2019 1:30 PM
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SPONSORED: 16 Days of Light: Women abuse has been in the dark for far too long 16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the light 27 November 2019 2:00 PM
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday' PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems. 27 November 2019 1:09 PM
View all Local
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday' PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. 26 November 2019 10:50 AM
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday' PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems. 27 November 2019 1:09 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’ Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) discusses Minister Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars. 27 November 2019 9:01 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Nando's
branding
Mzansipoli
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week Rice critiqued Nando’s new advert in which it introduces the country to its (fictional) new boardgame called “Mzansipoli” – a game that every South African supposedly instinctively know how to play.

He gave the ad a "hero" rating.

Mzansipoli – a game of “survival, corruption and confusion” – is hilarious.

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax.

White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a real blockbuster from Nando’s… If any brand can conduct a satire on the foibles of South African society, it must be Nando’s…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

If any brand can get away with talking about everything but their product, it’s Nando’s…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Watch the rainbow-level multiracial family play Mzansipoli below (and scroll down even further to listen to Rice’s analysis).

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!


27 November 2019 12:17 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Nando's
branding
Mzansipoli

More from Ad Feature

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Local

Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

Business Politics Lifestyle

Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon

Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma’s Nkandla homestead remains well-taken care of by state – spokesperson

27 November 2019 1:56 PM

Gauteng ANC to name Joburg mayoral candidate on Thursday

27 November 2019 1:44 PM

WATCH LIVE: State capture spotlight moves to alleged irregularities at Transnet

27 November 2019 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA