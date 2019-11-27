[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week Rice critiqued Nando’s new advert in which it introduces the country to its (fictional) new boardgame called “Mzansipoli” – a game that every South African supposedly instinctively know how to play.

He gave the ad a "hero" rating.

Mzansipoli – a game of “survival, corruption and confusion” – is hilarious.

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax.

White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a real blockbuster from Nando’s… If any brand can conduct a satire on the foibles of South African society, it must be Nando’s… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

If any brand can get away with talking about everything but their product, it’s Nando’s… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Watch the rainbow-level multiracial family play Mzansipoli below (and scroll down even further to listen to Rice’s analysis).

Beat the game that has been playing you #Mzansipoli 🎲 pic.twitter.com/8T8l9v76Wz — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 26, 2019

