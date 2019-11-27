'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has charged Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema and a security company official with discharging a firearm in public.
The EFF leader appeared at the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
At an EFF rally last year, Malema fired a rifle while on stage.
RELATED: AfriForum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali to weigh in on why the authority took long to charge Malema.
Tyali says the NPA needed to ensure that it had enough evidence before it charged the EFF leader.
He is being charged with possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition, discharging of a firearm in a built-up area or public space, failure to take precautions to avoid danger to person or property and reckless endangerment of persons or property.Luxolo Tyali, Eastern Cape spokesperson - NPA
Malema's co-accused Adriaan Snyman is being charged with failure to take reasonable precaution to avoid danger to person or property and for providing a firearm and ammunition to a person not allowed to possess such a firearm, Tyali explains.
We are confident that Malema has a case to answer hence we are charging him with discharging a firearm in public.Luxolo Tyali, Eastern Cape spokesperson - NPA
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
