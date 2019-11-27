ANC Gauteng fields candidate in Joburg mayoral race

The African National Congress in Gauteng has confirmed it will be contesting the City of Johannesburg's mayoral race.

The elected new mayor will replace outgoing incumbent Herman Mashaba.

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe says they are waiting for approval from the national office on the candidates.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Khawe refused to mention who the candidates are.

The vote will be taking place tomorrow.

We have reached a decision in our PEC to contest because we are convived that Mashaba is not just resigning because of DA issues but because he failed to maintain the service delivery levels in Johannesburg. Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng

We are waiting for approval by national and by tomorrow morning we will wake up knowing the ANC is bringing one of the credible cadres to run Johannesburg. Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng

Khawe says they have had talks with the EFF even though the party has fielded their candidate for the position.

We are talking to all other opposition parties except for the DA. Jacob Khawe, Provincial Secretary - ANC Gauteng

