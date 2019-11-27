SA rocker Francois van Coke to relive his musical journey at one-night only show
"Ek moes leer droom hier waar die storie doodloop."
"I had to learn to dream in this place where dreams go to die."
These are the opening lyrics to South African rocker Francois van Coke's lead single, Dagdrome in Suburbia, on his latest solo album with the same title.
It's his third solo full-length album and he explains the inspiration behind the title track.
It describes the feeling I had growing up as a child in suburbia, I was always dreaming of something different than the traditional and mundane.Francois van Coke, musician
I was dreaming of doing more than being stuck in the southern suburbs forever.Francois van Coke, musician
The artist is hosting an intimate show in Cape Town where he'll take fans on a musical journey, featuring the stories behind the songs.
Born Francois Badenhorst, the singer and producer rose to fame as the frontman of South African rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel.
The show will include acoustic renditions of his most popular hits from his time as the frontman of _Fokofpolisiekar _and Van Coke Kartel, as well as hits from his solo career.
He says his latest album reflects his views of the world and the song Die wêreld is Mal is a perfect social commentary.
He described his journey with alternative rock music while growing up in a conservative Afrikaans family.
I've been playing in bands since I was 15.Francois van Coke, musician
I couldn't tell my mom that the name of my band was Fokofpolisiekar because I knew it would break her heart. The message got to her through my cousin and his mother.Francois van Coke, musician
When my mom heard the name [of the band Fokofpolisiekar] she cried for two days.Francois van Coke, musician
He says his band former band Fokofpolisiekar became an expression for many people questioning their Afrikaner identity.
By accident, we kind of became a voice for a lot of Afrikaans people at that time who didn't know where they fit in.Francois van Coke, musician
The Francois van Coke concert is for one night only, on 14 December 2019 from 19:30 to 22:00 at the CTICC in Cape Town.
Tickets can be purchased from Quicket.
Listen to him reflect on his musical journey:
More from Entertainment
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood
J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.Read More
Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'
We all wanted a part of Zolani says theatre critic Marina Griebenow - perhaps thanks to her show we will see her as a real person.Read More
Inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival taking place at Spier
Some of South Africa's top jazz and classical musicians take the stage at the Spier Amphitheatre on Saturday.Read More
'People need a reason to laugh' - Nik Rabinowitz returns with new stand-up show
In need of a good laugh? Funnyman Nik Rabinowitz has a brand new stand-up comedy special at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.Read More
Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.Read More
Cape Town in for a treat as Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts starts this Sunday
Cape Town's ever-popular outdoor concerts are back with a bang this season. Rock band Watershed takes the stage in December.Read More
Belinda Davids revives spectacular tribute concert in memory of Whitney Houston
SA singing sensation Belinda Davids is back with her tribute show in Cape Town and has an early Christmas present for her fans.Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani
Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.Read More
[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four
Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.Read More