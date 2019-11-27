Streaming issues? Report here
SA rocker Francois van Coke to relive his musical journey at one-night only show

27 November 2019 1:24 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Afrikaans
band
Fokofpolisiekar
Francois van Coke
Francois van Coke will perform at an intimate concert in Cape Town where he'll revisit his musical highlights and tell his story.

"Ek moes leer droom hier waar die storie doodloop."

"I had to learn to dream in this place where dreams go to die."

These are the opening lyrics to South African rocker Francois van Coke's lead single, Dagdrome in Suburbia, on his latest solo album with the same title.

It's his third solo full-length album and he explains the inspiration behind the title track.

It describes the feeling I had growing up as a child in suburbia, I was always dreaming of something different than the traditional and mundane.

Francois van Coke, musician

I was dreaming of doing more than being stuck in the southern suburbs forever.

Francois van Coke, musician

The artist is hosting an intimate show in Cape Town where he'll take fans on a musical journey, featuring the stories behind the songs.

Born Francois Badenhorst, the singer and producer rose to fame as the frontman of South African rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel.

The show will include acoustic renditions of his most popular hits from his time as the frontman of _Fokofpolisiekar _and Van Coke Kartel, as well as hits from his solo career.

He says his latest album reflects his views of the world and the song Die wêreld is Mal is a perfect social commentary.

He described his journey with alternative rock music while growing up in a conservative Afrikaans family.

I've been playing in bands since I was 15.

Francois van Coke, musician

I couldn't tell my mom that the name of my band was Fokofpolisiekar because I knew it would break her heart. The message got to her through my cousin and his mother.

Francois van Coke, musician

When my mom heard the name [of the band Fokofpolisiekar] she cried for two days.

Francois van Coke, musician

He says his band former band Fokofpolisiekar became an expression for many people questioning their Afrikaner identity.

By accident, we kind of became a voice for a lot of Afrikaans people at that time who didn't know where they fit in.

Francois van Coke, musician

The Francois van Coke concert is for one night only, on 14 December 2019 from 19:30 to 22:00 at the CTICC in Cape Town.

Tickets can be purchased from Quicket.

Listen to him reflect on his musical journey:


