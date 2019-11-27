People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's National Colloquium on Access to Justice for Persons with Albinism is in its second day in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The department says the colloquium organised in partnership with Khulisa Social Solutions, aims to educate and raise awareness on Equal Access to justice for Persons with Albinism.

Khulisa Social Solutions founder and managing director Lesley-Ann van Selm says they have been working with people with albinism and have heard of gross human violations throughout the their engagements.

Persons with albinism being so silenced and so ostracised, are so afraid to talk out that they do not access justice that is available to them. Lesley-Ann van Selm, Founder and managing director - Khulisa Social Solutions

They don't believe in justice because they are born in unjust circumstances - from the time they are born, the parents don't understand albinism, their fathers leave,nobody understands to a large extent their eye condition... it is almost being born in an environment where the word justice doesn't even exist. Lesley-Ann van Selm, Founder and managing director - Khulisa Social Solutions

