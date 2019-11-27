People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's National Colloquium on Access to Justice for Persons with Albinism is in its second day in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.
The department says the colloquium organised in partnership with Khulisa Social Solutions, aims to educate and raise awareness on Equal Access to justice for Persons with Albinism.
Khulisa Social Solutions founder and managing director Lesley-Ann van Selm says they have been working with people with albinism and have heard of gross human violations throughout the their engagements.
Persons with albinism being so silenced and so ostracised, are so afraid to talk out that they do not access justice that is available to them.Lesley-Ann van Selm, Founder and managing director - Khulisa Social Solutions
They don't believe in justice because they are born in unjust circumstances - from the time they are born, the parents don't understand albinism, their fathers leave,nobody understands to a large extent their eye condition... it is almost being born in an environment where the word justice doesn't even exist.Lesley-Ann van Selm, Founder and managing director - Khulisa Social Solutions
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions
More from Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several challenging weeks.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More
Child labour, human trafficking suspected as Joburg companies raided
Top official Aggie Moiloa gives an update as Hawks, Labour and Home Affairs inspectors raid company premises in Johannesburg.Read More
Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the mayor not keen to get involved in the matter because it is a private property.Read More