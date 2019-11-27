Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:30
Trauma over festive season
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Greatest Veggie Burger ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Yebofresh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Tomorrow at 07:22
New HIV drug combo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura Lopez Gonzalez - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa - (M&G's) Centre for Health Journalism
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Sex attacks rampant in SANDF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thanduxolo Jika - Investigations Editor at the Mail & Guardian
Tomorrow at 08:22
How will a Cabinet Reshuffle Impact on the Country's Ailing Economy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian
Tomorrow at 09:40
Final episode of Deon Wiggett's "My Only Life" podcast series published
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
Protest to
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Orrock Robertsen - Founder at Children Need Both Parents
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
View all Sport
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application. 27 November 2019 5:37 PM
How removal of head of Chapter 9 institution, like Public Protector, would work Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains way forward after National Assembly's rules committee finalised draft rules. 27 November 2019 2:27 PM
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application. 27 November 2019 5:37 PM
View all Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix. 27 November 2019 3:57 PM
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 27 November 2019 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix. 27 November 2019 3:57 PM
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit it... 27 November 2019 3:38 PM
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 27 November 2019 2:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deon Meyer
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
M-Net
Thapelo Mokoena
Trackers
quinn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Life [growing up] was beautiful and very pleasant… I was birthed under an Ukhamba tree… it made my entry into the world special. It wasn’t a tough upbringing… My mother is a retired teacher – a hardworking, phenomenal woman… My father is in the football business. I was raised by really hardworking, hard praying parents…

Thapelo Mokoena
Image credit: https://m-net.dstv.com/show/trackers/characters/quinn-makebe/profile

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Thapelo Mokoena, a South African actor and television presenter best known for his role as Quinn (Deputy Director of the CIA-like PBI) in M-Net’s “Trackers”.

The series, based on Deon Meyer’s book by the same name, is one of the largest local productions in many years.

Mokoena is also known for presenting Fear Factor South Africa.

He owns his own production company (Thapelo Mokoena Productions).

  • What is it that Mokoena believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I’m in the wine, craft beer and restaurant business… the idea is to diversify… as an artist, it’s really hard to build wealth… recently launched a taproom in Cape Town called Ukhamba TapRoom… I’m in partnership with the Bosman family – we produce a wine together…

Thapelo Mokoena

Accounting wasn’t for me… I had no idea I could study anything in the arts… To get myself out of Ladysmith I picked accounting… After six months [at Wits] I saw a film-school where I saw people that looked like I felt… I pitched it to my parents… eventually, they supported my move…

Thapelo Mokoena

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I’d say about 90% of the crew and cast [of Trackers] is South African… Our director is European and one of the co-stars is from the USA and another is from Germany…

Thapelo Mokoena

He [Deon Meyer] is a good man… He had to have control. It’s his story… he was very involved… he made sure it stayed true to the book…

Thapelo Mokoena

My youngest brother works with me in the craft-beer business… another brother works for Red Bull… all we know is work… My grandfather used to say ‘if you remember you are hungry, it means you’re not working hard enough’…

Thapelo Mokoena

I’ve got two sons and I need to make sure they too grow up to be phenomenal men…

Thapelo Mokoena

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree


27 November 2019 2:57 PM
by
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deon Meyer
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
M-Net
Thapelo Mokoena
Trackers
quinn

More from Make Money Mondays

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandile Zungu

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

22 October 2019 12:57 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basetsana Kumalo

'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'

17 October 2019 1:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180323 Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2018 5

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

14 October 2019 11:07 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RJ Benjamin

My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin

8 October 2019 12:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicola kleyn cyril ramaphosa

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

7 October 2019 12:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leanne Manas

Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas

1 October 2019 1:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LIRA-FRIDAY-STAND-IN

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

30 September 2019 9:39 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

retirementjpg

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

Business Opinion

Grandpa's desperate hunt for strawberry Fizz Pop's ends on a sweet note

Local

Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN's Ugu district receives new advanced TLD HIV treatment

27 November 2019 7:24 PM

Ramaphosa: Lesotho on ‘positive trajectory’ to achieve peace, stability

27 November 2019 7:17 PM

Activists ask Ramaphosa to pull out of Power FM's Chairman's Conversation

27 November 2019 7:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA