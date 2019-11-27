Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson

27 November 2019 2:25 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
zuma homestead
nkandla municipality
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the mayor not keen to get involved in the matter because it is a private property.

Is Nkandla falling apart?

Pictures circulating on social media are showing former president Jacob Zuma's compound in a bad state.

The pictures also show broken fences and litter filling some part of the yard.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma on what officials in KwaZulu-Natal had to say.

Pictures courtesy of Twitter.

This morning I had the opportunity to speak to the Nkandla mayor Themba Ntuli, who said to me they will not get involved in the matter of the former president's house because it is a private house.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I then spoke to the former spokesperson of the president who said the pictures are not a true reflection of the former president's house and he says the former president remains very safe and well taken care of by the state.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson


