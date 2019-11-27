Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson
Is Nkandla falling apart?
Pictures circulating on social media are showing former president Jacob Zuma's compound in a bad state.
The pictures also show broken fences and litter filling some part of the yard.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma on what officials in KwaZulu-Natal had to say.
Pictures courtesy of Twitter.
This morning I had the opportunity to speak to the Nkandla mayor Themba Ntuli, who said to me they will not get involved in the matter of the former president's house because it is a private house.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
I then spoke to the former spokesperson of the president who said the pictures are not a true reflection of the former president's house and he says the former president remains very safe and well taken care of by the state.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson
More from Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several challenging weeks.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More
Child labour, human trafficking suspected as Joburg companies raided
Top official Aggie Moiloa gives an update as Hawks, Labour and Home Affairs inspectors raid company premises in Johannesburg.Read More
People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions
Khulisa Social Solutions founder and managing director Lesley-Ann van Selm says they have heard of gross human violations.Read More