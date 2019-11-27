King Dalindyebo decides to skip funeral for AmaXhosa monarch
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has decided against attending the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday.
Dalindyebo, who is serving a 12 year jail term, says he does not want to distract mourners who will be paying their last respects to the monarch.
The Eastern Cape premier's office says Dalindyebo had engaged with the government on the possibility of receiving compassionate leave to attend the funeral.
The premier's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says the king took the decision of his own volition.
RELATED: ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
His view was that his attendance at this time would cause unnecessary disruptions at the funeral service.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape premier's office
He does not want to distract mourners and everyone else who will be attending.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape premier's office
Sicwetsha says the ANC's call for Dalindyebo to be released was ignorant of the process and ill-timed.
The statement that was issued by the regional leadership of the ANC was not just ignorant of the process, it was unfortunately ill-timed. It was ignorant of the realities... and sensitivities.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape premier's office
There is no move by the government to keep his majesty away from the funeral.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape premier's office
Listen to the latest developments:
