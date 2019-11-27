Child labour, human trafficking suspected as Joburg companies raided
The Department of Employment and Labour is involved in a raid on a number of companies in Johannesburg after information from the Hawks alerted it that a range of labour laws are being flouted.
Labour deputy director general Aggy Moiloa gave an update on the Xolani Gwala show as the raid was being carried out.
We've got the Hawks with us, we've got Home Affairs...Aggy Moiloa, Deputy director general - Department of Employment and Labour
There's suspected child labour, suspected human trafficking... We've got migration officials looking into whether people are documented or not... There's a whole range of laws that we're going to be looking into.Aggy Moiloa, Deputy director general - Department of Employment and Labour
This is a developing story.
Listen to Moiloa's mid-raid update here:
