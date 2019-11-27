SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) has pulled out of a meeting with Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.
The struggling state-owned airline was told to return to Parliament this week after failing to submit information to the committee two weeks ago. SAA was to appear before Scopa a day after the National Assembly debated problems facing the airline, including the recent strike.
The non-availability of SAA for the scheduled meeting was met with disappointment by some members of Scopa.
Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees said SAA was basically telling them they had better things to do than to account to the committee.
“What the letter to Scopa is saying is that they’ve got more important things to do than come and account to the committee for the fact that they simply refuse to publish annual financial statements for two years and heading for the third year,” he said.
Scopa took a decision to direct SAA to submit the required information by Tuesday. It also resolved to visit SAA next week Thursday when it would meet with the board, the Department of Public Enterprises, National Treasury, and the Office of the Auditor-General.
This article first appeared on EWN : SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
