CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says refugees living at the Central Methodist Church where he serves will hopefully leave the church next week.
I've been led to believe that they are planning to vacate from next week between Tuesday and Thursday. That is the hope.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
The clergyman says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several "challenging" weeks.
Storey says he has spoken with the refugees who were involved in an altercation with a luxury hotel in Cape Town's city centre.
A group of foreign nationals has been living at the Methodist chapel for several weeks after being removed from outside of the UN Refugee Agency offices.
Women and children have been living inside the chapel off Greenmarket Square, while men have been sleeping outside in the surrounding areas.
On Tuesday, the hotel staff at 40 on Burg had an altercation with some of the men who refused to move away from the building.
RELATED: Cape Town hotel says refugees camped outside building aren't good for business
The reverend says any threats of violence aimed at traders or businesses in the area are completely unacceptable.
It's completely unacceptable. I tried to address it, hopefully, today it has gone better.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
It continues to be a very tough and delicate situation.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
RELATED: CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
The reverend has asked refugees to vacate the church because of fire, health and safety risks as well as the negative impact on business and traders in the area.
He describes the situation as "tough and delicate".
I've been served with a notice to comply from the City of Cape Town fire department and health department. I am unable to comply while people are present.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
They need to vacate for their own safety.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
At the same time, the community of refugees is mourning the loss of four teenagers who drowned at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point.
It's understood that the children, from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were a part of the refugee community living at the church.
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More
Child labour, human trafficking suspected as Joburg companies raided
Top official Aggie Moiloa gives an update as Hawks, Labour and Home Affairs inspectors raid company premises in Johannesburg.Read More
People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions
Khulisa Social Solutions founder and managing director Lesley-Ann van Selm says they have heard of gross human violations.Read More
Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the mayor not keen to get involved in the matter because it is a private property.Read More