All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teenager who drowned in Sea Point, Cape Town has been retrieved on Wednesday.
The four teenagers who were swept away by the current on Sunday have been identified as foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.
The children were a part of the refugee community living at the Central Methodist Church in the city centre.
One 15-year-old boy died on Sunday while he was attempting to save his three friends.
The three other bodies were recovered by sea rescue officials following an operation that spanned several days.
Reverend Alan Storey, who serves at the chapel, says it has been a traumatic week for the refugee community.
RELATED: We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO
He confirmed that one of the teenagers had already been buried, while funeral arrangements were still underway for the other youths.
It's been a difficult time for the refugee community who have also been asked to leave the church where they have been staying for close to a month.
RELATED: CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
The fourth body has been recovered. It's been a very traumatic week for the community, for the families and for the young people who witnessed.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
The four young people drowned last Sunday.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
One person has been buried and we're planning the other funerals.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
It continues to be a very tough and delicate situation.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
