Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Business publication _Financial Mail _and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism have filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court to access the tax returns of former president Jacob Zuma.
RELATED: The story of amaBhungane (and how it’s digging up dung on the Guptas & friends)
The joint application is the culmination of a process started by _Financial Mail _in February 2019, which saw its application to obtain Zuma's tax records for the period that he was head of state denied by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
A founding affidavit states that "serious and credible evidence exists that former president Zuma's tax affairs were not in order while he was president".
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson says the application is two-pronged - to get hold of Zuma's tax returns, as well as to change the rules governing access to serve public interest.
When we sat down with our legal team and we looked at the existing laws we saw that they were fairly draconian in the circumstances.Warren Thompson, Financial journalist
Under Paia (the Promotion of Access to Information Act) you cannot request the tax returns or records of an individual and under the Tax Administration Act, even for instance if I was given the tax returns, I was prohibited from writing about them.Warren Thompson, Financial journalist
If the application is successful he says, it will also enable journalists to check on the integrity of SARS itself in terms of any difference in the treatment of senior political figures and ordinary citizens.
Find out more by listening to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several challenging weeks.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More
Child labour, human trafficking suspected as Joburg companies raided
Top official Aggie Moiloa gives an update as Hawks, Labour and Home Affairs inspectors raid company premises in Johannesburg.Read More
People with albinism battle with access to justice - Khulisa Social Solutions
Khulisa Social Solutions founder and managing director Lesley-Ann van Selm says they have heard of gross human violations.Read More
Pictures not true reflection of Zuma's Nkandla home, says former spokesperson
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the mayor not keen to get involved in the matter because it is a private property.Read More
More from Politics
How removal of head of Chapter 9 institution, like Public Protector, would work
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains way forward after National Assembly's rules committee finalised draft rules.Read More
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader.Read More
ANC Gauteng fields candidate in Joburg mayoral race
The party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe says it is waiting for approval of the candidates from the national office.Read More
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know
Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online.Read More
Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month.Read More
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.Read More
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee
After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee.Read More
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone.Read More
Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi reflects on the former SAA chairperson court case at the Pretoria High Court which she didn't attend.Read More
Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
The party says it has verified that the audio is authentic, the DA in Gauteng is investigating an incident.Read More