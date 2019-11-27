'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how former president Jacob Zuma was against an intelligence investigation of the Guptas.
Instead of allowing the probe to proceed, Zuma defended the controversial family.
This is according to testimony made by former intelligence head Mo Shaik.
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says the latest submissions at the state capture inquiry prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.
Much of his actions during his term as president it's quite clear that he doesn't feel bound by it.Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
Thamm says Zuma was more invested in a "rogue intelligence network" to broker deals and favours for his friends and cronies.
RELATED: Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing
An extremely disturbing picture emerges of the use of intelligence services for the private use of a rogue president.Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
We have a massive problem if this intelligence isn't challenged in some way.Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
Their resignations are public knowledge.. they warned former president Jacob Zuma of the influence of the Guptas and various other concerns around their business dealing in South Africa.Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
