Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend

The Five-A-Side football World Championships will go down in Cape Town at the Century City Fives Futbol facilities this weekend.

The hosting rights were awarded to Fives Futbol, South Africa's largest five-a-side operator which has a history with the tournament.

More than 20 teams from across the world will participate in the finals taking place between November 30 and December 1.

Last year, Cape Town stepped in to host the tournament at the eleventh hour after China lost its hosting permit at the last minute, explains Fives Futbol CEO Adam Fine.

This time around, he says his team in the Mother City is more prepared for the big sporting event.

Last year, we stepped in with 17 days [to go]. With my team having done such a good job, they gave it to us again this year. Adam Fine, CEO - Fives Futbol

Fine says the event experience is of an international professional standard.

We've got giant screens, cheerleaders and stands that will be packed. Adam Fine, CEO - Fives Futbol

You've got 24 different countries who are all meeting for the first time, playing and experiencing their version of a world cup. Adam Fine, CEO - Fives Futbol

The Championship games will kick off on Saturday from 10am and Sunday from 9am at Fives Futbol, Century City.

Image: Fives Futbol website