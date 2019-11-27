Could the web get any worse?

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Yebofresh
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Tomorrow at 07:07
SAA a No Show at SCOPA Meeting to present Financial Statements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - SCOPA Chairperson
Tomorrow at 07:22
New HIV drug combo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura Lopez Gonzalez - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa - (M&G's) Centre for Health Journalism
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Sex attacks rampant in SANDF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thanduxolo Jika - Investigations Editor at the Mail & Guardian
Tomorrow at 08:22
How will a Cabinet Reshuffle Impact on the Country's Ailing Economy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian
Tomorrow at 09:40
Final episode of Deon Wiggett's "My Only Life" podcast series published
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
Protest to
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Orrock Robertsen - Founder at Children Need Both Parents
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
View all Sport
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application. 27 November 2019 5:37 PM
How removal of head of Chapter 9 institution, like Public Protector, would work Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains way forward after National Assembly's rules committee finalised draft rules. 27 November 2019 2:27 PM
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public' NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader. 27 November 2019 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application. 27 November 2019 5:37 PM
View all Local
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix. 27 November 2019 3:57 PM
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 27 November 2019 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Could the web get any worse? While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better. 27 November 2019 7:58 PM
Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix. 27 November 2019 3:57 PM
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit it... 27 November 2019 3:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

The internet and the web promised to be humanity’s greatest project to share information and enable co-operation. It was created by the military and developed by the academic and scientific community. Since the web’s launch in 1991 over half the world has moved online and the other half are joining at an increasing pace. It took 23 years for 2,4 billion users to join and just five more to grow it to 4,3 billion.

It has certainly changed the world, but the question now is has that change been for the better. There are good arguments to suggest the answer is no, but that would be forgetting how humanity has typically progressed. Hopefully, this will provide some context.

Before the web, media was restricted to publishers that while reflecting a broad range of public views were held to standards about what was acceptable.

When the web was created the creators ideal was to make it easier for everyone to share information.

It worked, but some wanted to share information that was intended to incite and do harm rather than inform. Before social media that required everyone to create a website which was not that easy and initially the company that hosted those sites were liable for what was posted. A legal clause in the US allowed companies that provide a platform for others to post content would not be held responsible for the content, the content creator would.

The same applied to social media which operated as a platform, not a publisher. The issue is that 15 years after Facebook’s launch it has become one of the globally dominant publishers with an ad business allowing anyone to target its users with content. The same applies to other big social networks like Twitter and search engines like Google and YouTube.

Rather than foster conversation and understanding, some have sought to create division, distrust and hate. Doing so requires time and effort and the web provides a very efficient way to do it.

Russia has long seen the opportunities for exploiting divisions, but they are not the only ones. The New York Times explains how the operation works.

Limited time to a broad audience v unlimited time to a niche audience

Online content can be as long as you like and posted frequently to slowly shift someone’s views, rather than the short summaries about a subject most news organisations create to maximise the number of subjects it covers.

Free speech versus unlimited reach

While free speech is a principle embraced in most democracies, the US constitutional provision refers to the US Government, not US Business. Broadcasters are not required to post the views of their listeners and viewers, they select those that best reflect the range of views about the subject and that engage with others respectfully.

Applying a view that anyone should be able to say anything actually does not apply and when added to the potential unlimited reach offered with target ads undermine constructive discussion.

Sacha Barron-Cohen addresses a wide range of issues affecting social media and talks about free speech versus unlimited reach at 10:15s

Your personality can be used against you

Online companies collect lots of information about those that use it, Google and Facebook are able to follow your visits all over the internet. The data allows them to determine which subjects you are interested in and it may also give an indication about your personality. Generally, those that are more liberally inclined are happy to consider the implications of change and may be more willing to embrace them. Those that are more conservative prefer to maintain the status quo, respect steadfastness and tend to be loyal to those they have got to know.

Using those small generalisations you can see how talking about society being transformed by having more than two genders or many more cultural groups to accommodate would not in itself be an issue, but when combined with uncertainly about jobs or financial security you might be able to make a connection between the things they fear and the groups that can be identified as the cause.

The same applies to those that are more liberal, rather than addressing the fears of those who don’t like change, they could be convinced that their resistance is due to underlying racism and bigotry.

Working on both groups at the same time and you can’t create levels of distrust to reduce any chance of meaningful engagement.

A contract for the web

It has become enough of an issue that regulators, social media companies and even the web founders to want to address the issue.

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee and others have created a contract for the web with the statement that “It took all of us to build the web that we have. It will take all of us to secure its future.”

There are nine principles, three each applying to governments, companies and citizens.

To governments, they challenge more access at lower costs and with no restrictions.

To companies, they challenge better affordability and access, respect and protection of privacy and that we do not create products that bring out the worst of humanity.

To citizens, they challenge us to be creators and collaborators, to build communities that are respectful and promote discourse and to fight to keep the principles alive by ensuring government and companies live up to their principles

It is a big ask and a starting point might be for each of us to consider how we arrive at the point of being able to say we know something. Philosophy calls this epistemology and ensuring we are all aware of how it works will go a long way to make processing the huge volumes of information easier.

Most of the social platforms have also agreed to ban political ads at least until a better system can be found to avoid it be used as a weapon. Facebook is still holding out, but even they have made political advertising more transparent and open for others to see which ads were served and how much was spent.

These are the ads from the UK Labour Party and these are the ads for the Conservatives and has taken action when parties do not obey the rules

Google publishes a transparency report on political ads it has published.

The history of book printing

That leaves the story of book publishing (and every mass medium), which followed a similar roller coaster as social media is now.

When the first press began being used in the 1450’s it was seen as a technology to spread the sum of human knowledge to everyone. At first religious texts were may more readily available, then scientific texts. The growth attracted many more businesses to set up publishing operations. To create a market they would look to expand on the content which began by printing religious texts in vernacular languages.

Then other texts like novels then work that might have been considered controversial, heretical and subversive.

At that point, the genie was out the bottle, political rivals saw the power to undermine opponents by spreading scandalous reports. Republicans were calling for the end of monarchies while reformers were calling for changes to the church. Some of the contentious work was justified and has remained as a principal of free speech while some were correctly labelled as propaganda and libel and regulated to protect those wanting to be published and those wanting to not be unfairly vilified.

It took the publishing industry over a century to begin to tackle the challenges of publishing. The same played out again with the arrival of newspapers and then the electronic media of radio and TV.

Thankfully with each new technology the time to realise there are pitfalls and that something needs to be done grew shorter. The web is just 28 years old and social media just 14 years old. Those that wish to use the technology against us have been trying to do so for the longest time. With a bit of co-operation, we can reduce those risks and return to enjoying the many and real benefits that social media and the web offer to the benefit of all.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Could the web get any worse?


27 November 2019 7:58 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok logo

TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator

13 November 2019 7:15 PM

Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

6 November 2019 7:15 PM

The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team Trees fundraising YouTube

Fundraising in the 21st Century

30 October 2019 7:47 PM

Philanthropy was coined 400 years ago and for much of it, help came from the few that had the most to assist those that didn’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-unusual-square-logo-mediumjpg

Business Unusual - Recap 2019

23 October 2019 7:15 PM

There have been over 150 episodes of Business Unusual. Many cover subjects that are still developing stories, here are some updates on those past episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014-nobel-economics-edjpg

A potential solution to poverty

16 October 2019 7:15 PM

Here are four related stories that may offer an insight to better address poverty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors Diagnosis X-ray

The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea

9 October 2019 7:15 PM

The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greta Thunberg - picture by Anders Hellberg (Wikimedia)

The Greta Thunberg effect

2 October 2019 7:15 PM

If a 16-year-old can understand climate change, why do so many still fight it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RWC 2019 logo Rugby World Cup

How the incredible animations from the Rugby World Cup were captured.

18 September 2019 7:15 PM

Television has been a game-changer for watching live sport

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WeWork logo

WeWork hopes to fix old office problems with big data, disruption and community

11 September 2019 7:15 PM

The We Company is due to list later this year but there are big problems with its valuation and business model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

Business Opinion

Grandpa's desperate hunt for strawberry Fizz Pop's ends on a sweet note

Local

Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Local

EWN Highlights

Weather service warns of another heatwave to hit Gauteng from Thursday

27 November 2019 7:42 PM

KZN's Ugu district receives new advanced TLD HIV treatment

27 November 2019 7:24 PM

Ramaphosa: Lesotho on ‘positive trajectory’ to achieve peace, stability

27 November 2019 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA