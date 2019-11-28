Scopa gives SAA deadline to submit financial statements

South African Airways (SAA) has failed to submit the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial statements to Parliament yet again.

The airline was expected to explain to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) why it has failed to submit financials for the past two years.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says as the committee they are concerned about SAA's behaviour.

As Scopa we are concerned about the financial management at SAA but we are unable to zoom in into that financial management if we do not have sight of the financials. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

We have not received those financials for two years going to three years. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

He explains the resolution the committee has taken in regard to the airline.

The committee resolved that we have to receive that information by Tuesday so SAA has to make those submissions by Tuesday. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

The committee has also decided that it will go to Johannesburg next week Thursday so we can put boots on the ground. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

Hlengwa says they cannot short circuit the accountability of SAA.

I am calling on SAA to look at the bigger picture because if you isolate Parliament you actually isolating yourself. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

SAA would not be in this mess and they would not be holding us to ransom if they did the right thing in the first place and deal with their finances from the start. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA

