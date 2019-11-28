Scopa gives SAA deadline to submit financial statements
South African Airways (SAA) has failed to submit the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial statements to Parliament yet again.
The airline was expected to explain to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) why it has failed to submit financials for the past two years.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says as the committee they are concerned about SAA's behaviour.
RELATED: SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
As Scopa we are concerned about the financial management at SAA but we are unable to zoom in into that financial management if we do not have sight of the financials.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
We have not received those financials for two years going to three years.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
He explains the resolution the committee has taken in regard to the airline.
The committee resolved that we have to receive that information by Tuesday so SAA has to make those submissions by Tuesday.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
The committee has also decided that it will go to Johannesburg next week Thursday so we can put boots on the ground.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
Hlengwa says they cannot short circuit the accountability of SAA.
I am calling on SAA to look at the bigger picture because if you isolate Parliament you actually isolating yourself.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
SAA would not be in this mess and they would not be holding us to ransom if they did the right thing in the first place and deal with their finances from the start.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - SCOPA
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
New HIV drug with fewer side effects introduced by Health Department
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism deputy editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez explains the benefits of the new pill.Read More
'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire
W Cape Metrorail's Riana Scott confirms two trains were initially on fire but soon spread to adjacent platforms.Read More
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several challenging weeks.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More