'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire

Two trains were initially on fire at the Cape Town Station in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the fire very soon spread to adjacent platforms. In total 18 carriages were destroyed by fire and platforms 9-16 were closed.

When I arrived at the station at 5 am it was still full of smoke and debris and water. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Western Cape Metrorail

She had reported earlier that the entire Cape Town Station is temporarily closed, and the entire regional train service has been suspended until further notice.

Now she has announced that part of the service has been reopened, although the concourse and some platforms remains closed.

Cape Town Station reopened at 7 am on Thursday morning.

A limited service will apply...platforms 1-8 are open, and platforms 20-24. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Western Cape Metrorail

She says the area is still on lockdown with law enforcement and investigation teams on site.

Early indications are that an accelerant was used in the fire. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Western Cape Metrorail

A damage assessment still needs to be processed by Prasa's loss adjusters.

After that, teams will assess the extent of damage to rail infrastructure such as overhead electrical systems.

Hopefully this afternoon we will have a better idea of what the week will hold. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Western Cape Metrorail

Listen to Riana Scott's Metrorail update below: