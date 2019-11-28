New HIV drug with fewer side effects introduced by Health Department
The Department of Health has launched a new three-in-one HIV pill that will help people suffer fewer side effects as they take control of their health.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize kicked off South Africa’s rollout of the new HIV tablet in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ugu District.
During the launch, Mkhize said the new pill would accelerate viral suppression in those living with HIV throughout the country.
The new pill has a combination of tenofovir, lamivudine and dolutegravir.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism deputy editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez to find out more.
RELATED: How climate change could affect mother-to-child HIV infection rate
The Department of Health has put three medications into one and patients will still take only one pill once a day.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Deputy Editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
The new combination introduces a new drug called dolutegravir and it is paired alongside other ARVs that we've had in the system.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Deputy Editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Gonzalez says women living with HIV have been fighting for this drug in South Africa for a number of years.
Dolutegravir came out in 2013 and it was built as this wonder drug, you can take without food and has fewer side effects and it was able to bring down the level of HIV in the blood.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Deputy Editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
When the levels of HIV in your blood falls to very low levels with HIV treatment you start to be viral undetectable or virally suppressed. When you are virally suppressed you are unable to transmit the virus.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Deputy Editor - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Scopa gives SAA deadline to submit financial statements
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the parliamentary public accounts committee has not seen the airline's financials in 3 years.Read More
'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire
W Cape Metrorail's Riana Scott confirms two trains were initially on fire but soon spread to adjacent platforms.Read More
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies'
Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
'Zuma was more loyal to his 'cronies' than to the Constitution'
The Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says testimonies at the Zondo commission prove that Zuma never felt bound by the Constitution.Read More
All four bodies recovered following Sea Point drowning
The body of a fourth teen who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved. All four children were part of the refugee community in CT.Read More
CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
Reverend Alan Storey says he is not evicting anyone. Instead, he asked them to respectfully leave after several challenging weeks.Read More
'There's this misunderstanding that if you get raped you just carry right on'
Rape Crisis director Kathleen Dey talks about the Birds and Bees programme which helps school children expose gender myths.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More