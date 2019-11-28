'SANDF female soldiers feel unsafe around male colleagues'
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that gender-based violence is rife in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
It has established that there are at least 41 sex-related cases that have been reported in the past 18 months.
In the report compiled by Investigative journalist Thanduxolo Jika, it is reported that at least 41 members of the army were charged with sexual-related offences, ranging from rape and assault to harassment and crimen injuria. Of those cases, 26 have been finalised, with 13 guilty verdicts and 11 acquittals.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jika about their investigations.
When we spoke to generals who deal with the military court they explained that they prosecute but it is really up to the courts to decide on the sentences.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative Journalist – Mail & Guardian
Jika says some of the sentences were shocking.
Where a person was charged with sexual harassment they would get a fine of R5,000.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative Journalist – Mail & Guardian
The biggest concern for me and why we did this story was the mere fact that there is such a thing that exists within the military where female officers do not feel safe around their male counterparts.Thanduxolo Jika, Investigative Journalist – Mail & Guardian
Jika says Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has instituted an investigation into allegations.
Listen to the full interview below...
