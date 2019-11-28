Less than six months into President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, it is rumoured there might be a Cabinet reshuffle.

Political analysts say the reshuffle may be to strengthen Ramaphosa's power in the African National Congress.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Pan-African Investments and Research Services CEO Dr Iraj Abedian says Ramaphosa's reshuffle might be informed by the task team on downsizing the Cabinet.

It is quite clear that this Cabinet is not President Ramaphosa's first choice. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

There is a lot of legacies remnant of the previous one and some of of the ministers are not on the same page as the president. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

