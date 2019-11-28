Streaming issues? Report here
'It is quite clear that this Cabinet is not President Ramaphosa's first choice'

28 November 2019 10:39 AM
by
Tags:
ANC
Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Cyril Ramphosa Cabinet reshuffle
6 administration
Pan-African Investments and Research Services CEO Dr Iraj Abedian gives his views on rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

Less than six months into President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, it is rumoured there might be a Cabinet reshuffle.

Political analysts say the reshuffle may be to strengthen Ramaphosa's power in the African National Congress.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Pan-African Investments and Research Services CEO Dr Iraj Abedian says Ramaphosa's reshuffle might be informed by the task team on downsizing the Cabinet.

It is quite clear that this Cabinet is not President Ramaphosa's first choice.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

There is a lot of legacies remnant of the previous one and some of of the ministers are not on the same page as the president.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

Listen to the full interview below...


28 November 2019 10:39 AM
by
Tags:
ANC
Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Cyril Ramphosa Cabinet reshuffle
6 administration

