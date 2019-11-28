Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett

Streaming issues? Report here
INCYMI: Cipla offers free dementia puzzle to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Miller
Today at 15:10
Fires at the city's central station destroy 18 carriages.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Walker - Western Cape Regional Manager at Metrorail
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 15:20
ConCourt battle between Pravin and EFF?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Bateman
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#Iamnotnext with LeadSA and Stay Safe: A self-protection and empowerment training initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanet Smith - Principle Instructor at Stay Safe
Today at 16:10
Cyper Attacks in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roelf Diedericks - Cool Ideas Director
Today at 16:20
Tshwane mayor's future uncertain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi - EWN
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Voting for the mayor of Johannesburg postponed to 4 December
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Don’t Force Your Kids to Hug Their Relatives Over the Holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 17:46
Wine feature: The Jordan Wines milestones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Jordan - owner of Jordan Wine Estate
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Getting the bare facts from the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 09:50
Naked scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Entrepreneurs continue to roll with the punches
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Tomorrow at 11:05
Shaping the future of consumption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa
Tomorrow at 11:32
V&A Waterfront partners with Superyacht Culinary Academy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
No Items to show
Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett

28 November 2019 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Sexual assault
'My Only Life'
Deon Wiggett
The final episode of Deon Wiggett's podcast series "My Only Life" has been published in collaboration with News24.

"At one time in my life I might have had any number of stories, but now there is no other. This is the only story I will ever be able to tell."

It's with this quote that Deon Wiggett starts his podcast series My Only Life, co-published with News24, which tells the chilling story of how he and other boys were sexually molested 20 years ago.

In episode three, the Johannesburg-based advertising copywriter identifies the perpetrator as Willem Breytenbach. a former teacher-turned-journalist and media executive.

After the first episode was published, Breytenbach closed down his company and disappeared. He was eventually tracked down at his mother's house near George.

RELATED: News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'

On Thursday, News24 published the fourth and final episode in this series.

In conversation with CapeTalk's Melanie Rice, Wigget describes the relief at getting to this point.

It hasn't really gotten through to me that we've managed to make the four episodes, we've managed to locate Willem Breytenbach. We're building a case against him, we know where he is.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Some have questioned why Wiggett took this route decades after he says he was raped.

He recalls that the death of his father two years ago made him revisit memories of his youth and forced him to acknowledge the incident.

I developed this compulsion around Breytenbach because of the incredibly unsubtle, incredibly arrogant public way that he has been sexually grooming boys and young men, still following the modus operandi that I know all too well from 1997 when I was 17 years old.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Nothing was done to stop him in all of those years and it's not like he hasn't been caught, and caught many times, but every time he's been released.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Wiggett says this happened through "layers of complicity" dating back to Grey College in 1990 where a decision was taken to let Breytenbach quietly leave the school to avoid a scandal.

From Grey College, a trail through high schools, all the way down to the Media24 building (in Cape Town). Let's not forget that Breytenbach worked for 19 years for Naspers and Media24. It's no secret what Breytenbach was like. Everybody in the media in South Africa has a story about something weird they once saw with him.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Wiggett says what the series is really about is the ability of people around the perpetrator to change, as the perpetrator himself won't.

He describes Breytenbach as a coward who, knowing the media would eventually locate him, chose to use his extemely ill mother as a human shield.

I see this footage from News24 and it's this sweet-looking lady somehow still trying to protect her son, who is a monster, as her health deteriorates.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

He describes the number of people who have come forward since the first episode of the podcast series was released as "extraordinary". Some are now filing affidavits with the police.

You are allowed to name somebody if it is in the public interest, so I can say Willem Breytenbach is a rapist of teenage boys and young men because we have enough accounts to uphold the defence of public interest.

Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Listen to the in-depth conversation here:


