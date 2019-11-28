Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett

"At one time in my life I might have had any number of stories, but now there is no other. This is the only story I will ever be able to tell."

It's with this quote that Deon Wiggett starts his podcast series My Only Life, co-published with News24, which tells the chilling story of how he and other boys were sexually molested 20 years ago.

In episode three, the Johannesburg-based advertising copywriter identifies the perpetrator as Willem Breytenbach. a former teacher-turned-journalist and media executive.

After the first episode was published, Breytenbach closed down his company and disappeared. He was eventually tracked down at his mother's house near George.

On Thursday, News24 published the fourth and final episode in this series.

In conversation with CapeTalk's Melanie Rice, Wigget describes the relief at getting to this point.

It hasn't really gotten through to me that we've managed to make the four episodes, we've managed to locate Willem Breytenbach. We're building a case against him, we know where he is. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Some have questioned why Wiggett took this route decades after he says he was raped.

He recalls that the death of his father two years ago made him revisit memories of his youth and forced him to acknowledge the incident.

I developed this compulsion around Breytenbach because of the incredibly unsubtle, incredibly arrogant public way that he has been sexually grooming boys and young men, still following the modus operandi that I know all too well from 1997 when I was 17 years old. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Nothing was done to stop him in all of those years and it's not like he hasn't been caught, and caught many times, but every time he's been released. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Wiggett says this happened through "layers of complicity" dating back to Grey College in 1990 where a decision was taken to let Breytenbach quietly leave the school to avoid a scandal.

From Grey College, a trail through high schools, all the way down to the Media24 building (in Cape Town). Let's not forget that Breytenbach worked for 19 years for Naspers and Media24. It's no secret what Breytenbach was like. Everybody in the media in South Africa has a story about something weird they once saw with him. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Wiggett says what the series is really about is the ability of people around the perpetrator to change, as the perpetrator himself won't.

He describes Breytenbach as a coward who, knowing the media would eventually locate him, chose to use his extemely ill mother as a human shield.

I see this footage from News24 and it's this sweet-looking lady somehow still trying to protect her son, who is a monster, as her health deteriorates. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

He describes the number of people who have come forward since the first episode of the podcast series was released as "extraordinary". Some are now filing affidavits with the police.

You are allowed to name somebody if it is in the public interest, so I can say Willem Breytenbach is a rapist of teenage boys and young men because we have enough accounts to uphold the defence of public interest. Deon Wiggett, Writer of 'My Only Life'

Listen to the in-depth conversation here: