Gauteng metros continue to be without leaders.

The election of Joburg’s mayor has been postponed until 4 and 5 December.

City Council Speaker Vasco Gama told the council it was necessary to seek independent legal advice on the rules and law after councillors could not agree on how the result numbers would be calculated.

The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, DA’s Funzela Ngobeni and EFF’s Musa Novela are contesting for the top post.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shoivambu explains why the election was postponed.

We did not want an outcome here which would have produced a mayor who is elected by less than 50% of the councillors of the City of Johannesburg. Floyd Shivambu, Deputy president -EFF

We do not have a correct interpretation or common interpretation of the Municipal Structures Act. Floyd Shivambu, Deputy president -EFF

Meanwhile, in Tshwane, the Economic Freedom Fighters are expected to file a motion of no confidence on Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave following his sex scandal which surfaced over the weekend.

When we arrived we found the discussion on the special leave taken by the mayor who has been accused of numerous opposition parties of not doing his job. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The council's chief whip said he will speak to mayor Mokgalapa to reapply for the special leave. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on 702 : Why Gauteng's metros remain leaderless