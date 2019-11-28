Streaming issues? Report here
Lead SA and Stay Safe team up to host self-defence workshops #IAmNotNext

28 November 2019 4:29 PM
by
Tags:
gender-based violence
#16days
self-dence classes
Learn vital self-defence skills at the #IAmNotNext workshops, presented by LeadSA in collaboration with Sanette Smit of Stay Safe.

Self-defence instructor at Stay Safe, Mantsadi Sepheka says it is important to teach young girls how to defend themselves.

As part of #16DaysOfActivism Lead SA and Stay Safe have teamed up to bring you #IAmNotNext self defence workshops.

Lead SA, Stay Safe and Century City Convention Centre have collaborated on self-defence workshops which will take place on the 30th of November and the 7th of December.

These workshops form part of the #16DaysOfActivism campaign and are a strategic part of the response to gender-based violence.

The 3-hour workshop is designed to proactively upskill participants in terms of rape prevention and self-defence tools.

The workshop is conducted by Sanette Smit, author of The South African Woman’s Guide to Self Defence, and a respected karate and self-defence practitioner with 40 years of experience.

To date, this life skills programme has empowered more than 200 000 primary and secondary school learners with the practical skills of general safety and self-defence.

In 2014, Shoprite sponsored the STAY SAFE Women’s Roadshow for 18 months which equipped more than 1800 women from previously disadvantaged areas with the practical skills of self-defence.

Venue: Century City Convention Centre Date: 30 Nov - 7 Dec Time: 09h30

Tickets available at Computicket


This article first appeared on LeadSA : Lead SA and Stay Safe team up to host self-defence workshops #IAmNotNext


