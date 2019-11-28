Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic'

Any Capetonian will tell you that traffic congestion in the city is a nightmare.

A report by the transport directorate puts the cost to the City at a staggering R2.8 billion a year due the delay or failure of people, goods and services to reach their destination.

The planned launch of electric scooter company Lime in January 2020 could bring some relief, if only for short-distance commuters.

Initially, its fleet of scooters will be available at "strategic, privately-owned locations throughout the city".

The company is the biggest shared mobility provider in the world right now says Jakub Olek, Lime's regional government relations director for Europe East & Middle East and Africa.

We operate in 130 cities across 35 countries and every market brings new challenges. Jakub Olek, Regional government relations director - Lime

Olek says the company is practised at helping to address any limitations contained in existing legislation and will do so in the Mother City as well.

We believe there is some work to be done with the government... On every continent we co-operate with city stakeholders to share our data and knowledge to help, also with drafting the regulations that are needed for innovation. Jakub Olek, Regional government relations director - Lime

Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase says considering the transport "crisis" in Cape Town, the City welcomes any solution that will take people out of their cars.

I'm cautiously optimistic. We should be embracing every form of non-motorised transport we can. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We'll work with them to find solutions that work for motorists and pedestrians. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Listen to the conversations with Olek and Puchase in the audio clips below:

Image: @limebike on Twitter