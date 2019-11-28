Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone'
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.
Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the arrest at a press briefing in Centurion on Thursday.
Ramabulana was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times and it’s alleged she may have been raped.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Cele to weigh in on the matter.
The investigation is continuing as we speak, our team is interrogating the suspect who it is alleged broke into Ramabulana's room. We found him in possession of Ramabulana's mobile phone and he is cooperating with the police.Bheki Cele, Minister - Police
He says the postmortem will indicate whether the suspect raped Ramabulana.
The brutality on its own tells you that the suspect could do anything to inflict pain on the young woman.Bheki Cele, Minister - Police
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone'
