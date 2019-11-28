Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

On Friday, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will destroy illicit clothing and vehicles at two locations in Durban.

The clothes alone are worth R6.75 million.

There’s something iniquitous about destroying clothes in a country where lots of people can’t afford it. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tracey Chambers, the CEO at The Clothing Bank, a non-profit organisation that trains unemployed mothers on starting and running their small businesses using clothing "waste" from fashion retail supply chains.

Don’t give a woman a fish. Teach a woman to fish and teach her how to sell her fish. The Clothing Bank

It’s a tough one, watching value go up in smoke… But we need a healthy retail sector. Our non-profit depends on that. The only way we can retain a healthy retail sector is if everyone plays by the same rules… There are options, but you must get creative… Tracey Chambers, CEO - The Clothing Bank

So often the brand is so deeply embedded… when you remove the brand, the shoe is destroyed. It’s often not possible to keep the goods intact when rebranding it… Perhaps part of the goods can be reused… it could become, for example, stuffing… But we need to be creative… Tracey Chambers, CEO - The Clothing Bank

Most of our retailers aren’t burning their goods. Internationally, millions of goods go up in smoke… Tracey Chambers, CEO - The Clothing Bank

It’s a tricky one. Next thing you’re feeding a system with illegal goods… Tracey Chambers, CEO - The Clothing Bank

