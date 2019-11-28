Cogta will step-in if Joburg mayor is not elected in seven days
The Gauteng province MEC of Local Government will have to step-in if the City of Johannesburg does not elect a mayor in seven days.
The election in the City of Johannesburg to replace Herman Mashaba has been postponed until 4 and 5 December.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Cogta MEC Lebohanga Maile explains the procedure they would follow.
RELATED: Why Gauteng's metros remain leaderless
We have dispatched our senior officials to the two cities and we have also liaised with the IEC to be on standbyLebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta - Gauteng
All we are doing today is to observe the proceedings as municipalities have their rules.Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta - Gauteng
Maile says if the City of Tshwane passes the motion of no confidence on Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa they will also have seven days to reconvene.
If in both cities there is no decision reached, we will look at the law in terms of what powers we have as the provincial government to make sure service delivery is not disturbed.Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Cogta will step-in if Joburg mayor is not elected in seven days
