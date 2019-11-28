'Syndicate' behind train fires, says Western Cape transport MEC

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela believes a syndicate is behind the spate of Metrorail fires in the province.

At least 18 train carriages were been destroyed following a devastating fire that led to the temporary closure of Cape Town station on Thursday morning.

According to reports, there have been more than 20 train fires in the city this year alone.

It's hard to believe that these people are not known. Clearly, this is a syndicate. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC of Transport

It's frustrating. This is my third visit since May on the very same issue. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC of Transport

Madikizela says more police intelligence is needed to identify the suspected criminal syndicate.

There have been a string of fires affecting trains and commuters in the city.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Pransa) launched a war room three months ago as part of an intervention to fix South Africa's rail service.

However, Madikizela says Prasa and the national transport department have been cooperative with provincial authorities.

I have been asking to have access to that war room, up until today, I haven't seen it. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC of Transport

The cause of the latest blaze is unknown, but an investigation is underway. Early indications suggest that an accelerant was used in the blaze.

At this stage, people are still speculating. The investigation is currently underway. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC of Transport

Listen to the discussion: