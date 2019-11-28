Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'

A master plan to address South Africa's water crisis has been released by Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Spokesperson Sputnick Ratau says ultimately the national water and sanitation master plan is about ensuring the security of water supply for all South Africans.

It also aims to ensure universal access to water and sanitation services.

It should be highlighted that it's a call to action for all of us as South Africans to look at the issues of water in a different light. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

We need to understand that we are dealing with a commodity that is not necessarily easily available and for all time. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

In terms of short-term goals, Ratau emphasises the provision of the necessary assistance at local government level, whether in terms of infrastructure maintenance, funding or technical assistance.

He says the water master plan must be viewed in tandem with the National Development Plan and the delivery of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

