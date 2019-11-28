Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects?

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has put the cost of the damage caused by this morning's fire at Cape Town Station at R61 million.

18 carriages in total were destroyed when the flames from two burning trains spread to adjacent platforms. Commuter services were severely disrupted.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato say that in the past three years more than 140 carriages - making up 40 train sets - have been destroyed in an ongoing pattern of train fires.

EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports that It emerged during the minister's media briefing on Thursday that CCTV cameras picked up the four culprits who're suspected of starting the latest fire in the early hours of the morning.

They just said that the four men with short trousers were caught on camera and that the police now have to investigate and find these perpetrators of these crimes. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

#TrainFire Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says four suspects have been identified in connection with a massive train fire at Cape Town train station. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/JGEZrAUdlg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019

Mbalula questioned why there was no response to the real-time recording of the four suspects.

He was saying there are a number of security contracts based at the station so they need to obviously look at who was responsible; who was on duty at that time. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

We're hoping we're going to get direct answers in the next few days. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

