It’s that time of year again when sensible people lose their minds and save themselves broke.

Did you know?

We have Takealot – South Africa’s largest online shop - to blame for bringing Black Friday to South Africa in 2012.

In 2018, sales spiked by 1952% on Black Friday in South Africa, according to Black Friday Global. That is second only to Germany and way above the world average of 663%.

Image credit: https://black-friday.global/en-za/

This year Takealot started its annual consumerist frenzy on Sunday with its “Early Access” deals which it guarantees won’t be beaten on Black Friday.

The top sellers, so far:

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

Montego Classic Adult dog food

Fujifilm Instax Mini Film camera

Calvin Klein perfume

DStv Explora Decoder

White folding table (top seller in 2018 as well)

Croxley A4 Hard Cover Display File

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked consumer journalist Wendy Knowler for comment, advice and whether – like him – she’s over it.

Almost half of the credit-active consumers in South Africa are three months behind on their payments… Where is the money going to come from to go crazy on Black Friday? Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The savings claims are manipulated… Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Black Friday is Christmas on several doses of steroids… a spend-fest of epic proportions… Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The best saving is the 100% you’re saving by not buying any of that nonsense… Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans