Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller
A senior citizen called in to the John Maytham show to recount an unhappy experience at an office of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) which left her with unfinished business.
Ruth says the delay was unexpected because on her last visit, she found the treatment of senior citizens "very good".
On Thursday however, she says, the branch was down to skeleton staff after an announcement that union members would be attending a meeting from 12-2 pm.
I was there from 10:30 am until 12:00 and then they had a meeting for the staff - the union.Ruth, Caller
I saw at least eight kiosks empty during the meeting... It took a very long time.Ruth, Caller
CapeTalk will be following up on this report with Sars.
It doesn't seem right to me that any government institution should shut down service to citizens so that staff members can go to a union meeting.John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host
Listen to the interaction with the caller about Sars below:
