Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:40
Youngsta CPT
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Ultra-trail Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kane Reilly - Trail Athlete at ...
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:07
Is a Syndicate Responsible for the Metrorail Train Fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brettt Herron - Former Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development
Tomorrow at 07:22
Tafelberg Land Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Executive Director of Ndifuna Ukwazi
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nolitha Fakude
Tomorrow at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Tomorrow at 09:40
Getting the bare facts from the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 09:50
Naked scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Entrepreneurs continue to roll with the punches
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Tomorrow at 11:05
Shaping the future of consumption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa
Tomorrow at 11:32
V&A Waterfront partners with Superyacht Culinary Academy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
View all Sport
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action' Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. 28 November 2019 3:33 PM
Cogta will step-in if Joburg mayor is not elected in seven days Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebohanga Maile says if the motion of no confidence on Tshwane mayor is passed it will have 7 days to reconvene. 28 November 2019 1:52 PM
Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone' Police Minister Bheki Cele says the accused is cooperating with the police and will hopefully give information behind his motive. 28 November 2019 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects? EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's presser after 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town Station. 28 November 2019 6:33 PM
Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation The Presidency said in a statement that ‘upon careful consideration’, Ramaphosa heeded the call by The Wise Collective and the Sou... 28 November 2019 6:10 PM
Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller Senior citizen 'Ruth' called in to the John Maytham show to say a Sars office was depleted after announcement of union meeting. 28 November 2019 5:52 PM
View all Local
Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic' The international electric scooter company says it will work with local government to iron out any limiting regulations. 28 November 2019 2:27 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 28 November 2019 3:52 PM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
Could the web get any worse? While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better. 27 November 2019 7:58 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation

28 November 2019 6:10 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Power FM
The Presidency said in a statement that ‘upon careful consideration’, Ramaphosa heeded the call by The Wise Collective and the Soul City Institute not to participate in the event.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from this year’s Chairman’s Conversation hosted by Power FM following concerns raised by civil society organisations over assault allegations previously faced by the station’s boss and MSG Afrika chairperson, Given Mkhari.

Just a few hours before the event was slated for Thursday evening in Johannesburg, the Presidency said in a statement that “upon careful consideration”, Ramaphosa would heed the call by The Wise Collective and the Soul City Institute not to participate in the event.

“President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said though the statement on Thursday.

In July, last year, Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng were both arrested after they individually laid criminal complaints of assault against each other over an alleged fight they had in their home. The couple subsequently withdrew their complaints and chose to resolve the matter privately.

LAST MINUTE MEETING

The Presidency said it noted that the Mkharis had met with representatives of “certain civil society organisations” and senior officials in the Presidency on Thursday, but unfortunately, the resolution reached by the parties was too late to ensure his participation in the event.

“The Presidency emphasises that the non-participation of President Ramaphosa should not be read as an endorsement of the untested allegations raised by the civil society organisations but a carefully weighed up decision taken in the public interest,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa’s office also apologised for “any inconvenience caused to the listeners of Power FM, other media partners and the sponsors of the event.”

The Wise Collective and the Soul City Institute had written to Ramaphosa this month appealing to him not to take part in the Chairman’s Conversation after they accused Mkhari of refusing to account for his involvement in gender-based violence and considering the event was taking place in the first week of the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children.

“The chairman of Power FM, Given Mkhari, has flagrantly refused to account for his own involvement in gender-based violence as an accused in a publicly lodged case of domestic violence, all while running a platform that purports to encourage the nation to ‘speak truth to power’. Domestic violence is not a private matter, especially when a case has been lodged,” The Wise Collective said in its letter dated 22 November 2019.

The Soul City Institute in its letter to the president, dated 26 November 2019, said Mkhari hadn’t “bothered to respect his listeners enough to explain himself and his unacceptable conduct”.

“We believe that your appearance will give indirect endorsement to Mr Mkhari and further entrench the belief that there are no social consequences to violent behaviour by powerful men. We also believe that your appearance will minimise the nature of the problem and taint the credibility of the presidency in dealing with violence against women,” the letter read.

The Chairman’s Conversation hosted by Mkhari would have been in its third instalment this year. Previously featured prominent guests to the event included former President Thabo Mbeki and billionaire businessperson Johann Rupert.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation


28 November 2019 6:10 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Power FM

More from Local

fire-fighters-cape-town-station-cropjpg

Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects?

28 November 2019 6:33 PM

EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's presser after 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town Station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SARS+XXX.jpg

Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller

28 November 2019 5:52 PM

Senior citizen 'Ruth' called in to the John Maytham show to say a Sars office was depleted after announcement of union meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile-mbalula-cape-town-train-station-richard-walker-twitter-imagejpg

[WATCH] Arsonists behind Cape Town train fires are known, says Minister Mbalula

28 November 2019 4:16 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the suspects behind the train fires must be charged with arson and economic sabotage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140604Bloemhof1.jpg

Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'

28 November 2019 3:33 PM

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

limebikejpg-large

Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic'

28 November 2019 2:27 PM

The international electric scooter company says it will work with local government to iron out any limiting regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fire-fighters-fight-metrorail-firejpeg

'Syndicate' behind train fires, says Western Cape transport MEC

28 November 2019 2:03 PM

Transport boss Bonginkosi Madikizela says police intelligence is needed to identify the suspected criminal syndicate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clothes tops hoodies sweatshirts

Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

28 November 2019 1:31 PM

It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett

28 November 2019 1:14 PM

The final episode of Deon Wiggett's podcast series 'My Only Story' has been published in collaboration with News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Army Deployment

'SANDF female soldiers feel unsafe around male colleagues'

28 November 2019 10:37 AM

Investigative journalist Thanduxolo Jika gives details into his article 'SANDF sexual abuse and exploitation exposed'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hiv-do-it-yourself-home-test-kit-on-sale-in-uk-mediajpg

New HIV drug with fewer side effects introduced by Health Department

28 November 2019 8:38 AM

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism deputy editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez explains the benefits of the new pill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

Business Local Opinion

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

Business

'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Meeting with Mr & Mrs Mkhari at Presidency 'wasn't easy' - Soul City's Ramafoko

28 November 2019 7:47 PM

Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation

28 November 2019 6:10 PM

4 suspects 'positively identified' after Cape Town trains arson, says Mbalula

28 November 2019 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA