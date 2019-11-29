Where was security when trains got torched in Cape Town, asks Brett Herron?
How did the arsonists behind the Cape Town train fires bypass security at the station?
This is one of the questions being asked by former City of Cape Town Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development, and now Good Party secretary-general, Brett Herron.
At least 18 train carriages were destroyed in the fire that broke out on Thursday morning.
While visiting the station, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said authorities have identified the criminals behind the fires and arrests will be made soon.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Herron on the challenges facing Metrorail.
RELATED: Arsonists behind Cape Town train fires are known, says Minister Mbalula
This happened in the Cape Town main transport hub in the City Centre in a facility that is meant to be in constant surveillance from security guards and how did this happen for the third or fourth time?Brett Herron, Former Mayco Member for Transport and Urban Development - City of Cape Town
RELATED: 'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire
After the first and second time as a security director for Prasa surely you start to access where the vulnerabilities are and fix those.Brett Herron, Good Party secretary-general
There is some failure in the management space and there is definitely some sinister force targeting these trains.Brett Herron, Good Party secretary-general
Herro says there are surveillance cameras at the station.
The question is are they operational and are they being monitored? Where was the security because they operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week.Brett Herron, Good Party secretary-general
It is about the failure of the security systems that are in the most public transport hub. It is a shocking failure in the security space.Brett Herron, Good Party secretary-general
Listen to the full interview below...
