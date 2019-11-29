Battle for Sea Point's Tafelberg land continues in court

The debate about a piece of land in the Atlantic seaboard suburb of sea Point continues. The former Tafelberg School property has been at the centre of the affordable housing issue for the past few years.

Hearings are set to continue in the Reclaim the City (RTC) and Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) versus the Western Cape Provincial Government on Friday.

Housing activists RTC and NU are challenging the Western Cape government’s decision to sell the Tafelberg property to a private buyer.

The provincial government sold the Sea Point property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million about four years ago.

Refilwe Moloto speaks Ndifuna Ukwazi executive director Mandisa Shandu about the case.

The case is about us challenging the obligations of the City and the province to use well-located land for affordable housing. Mandisa Shandu, Executive director - Ndifuna Ukwazi

What we need to shift in Cape Town is the idea that affordable housing can only be done in certain areas where the land is somewhat cheaper. Mandisa Shandu, Executive director - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Where people live does matter in terms of accessing jobs, education and health care. Mandisa Shandu, Executive director - Ndifuna Ukwazi

