Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch - Music/Sport
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Travel & adventure feature: Cape Camino route mirrors Camino de Santiago walks in Europ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gabrielle Andrew - Director at Cape Camino
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend (events diary)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Siphokazi Jonas - Theatre director at Artscape
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness: COPD day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Why we need to be speaking about “16 Days of Accountability on GBV and Femicides”
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Patrick Godana - Eastern Cape Provincial Manager for Sonke
Tomorrow at 07:10
Picking up the coins after black friday
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Christie Viljoen - Economist and Strategist at PwC
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Darielle Roberston - Organizer of Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival
Tomorrow at 08:50
Orlando Pirates Fives represent team SA at Five-A-Side football championships
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Conrad Botha - Manager of Orlando Pirates Fives
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa - Founder of Khulekani on wheels
No Items to show
Nolitha Fakude worried by number women in decision-making positions

29 November 2019 10:36 AM
by
Tags:
corporate
books
nolitha fakude
Boardroom Dancing
The businesswoman and chairman of Anglo American management board talks about her memoir Boardroom Dancing.

Corporate activist and inspirational businesswoman Nolitha Fakude latest book Boardroom Dancing details her journey as a business leader and advocate of transformation in the SA working environment.

In the memoir, she tells the story of her corporate life – from her childhood as a shopkeeper’s daughter in the Eastern Cape to her very senior positions at some major blue-chip companies, including Woolworths, Nedbank and Sasol.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fakude about women in the corporate world.

After being in the corporate sector from 1990 till today I felt that I needed to document our journey as South African black people and women who went into corporate.

Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board

Fakude talks about some of the biggest values she has learnt throughout her career.

What stands out for me is tenacity which leads to resilience because along the way you come across challenges and you have to bounce back literally and get back to what you want to do.

Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board

The second value for me is integrity. It is something that you work hard for and you could lose just within a moment therefore, you have to guard it jealously.

Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board

The third one is the value of Ubuntu. You cannot live in a vacuum you are umuntu ngabantu.

Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board

She says the country has more qualified women to hold leadership positions.

For me, it still remains a source of frustration that we are not seeing more women in key decision positions in companies and organisations.

Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board

Listen to the full interview below...

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
