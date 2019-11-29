Nolitha Fakude worried by number women in decision-making positions
Corporate activist and inspirational businesswoman Nolitha Fakude latest book Boardroom Dancing details her journey as a business leader and advocate of transformation in the SA working environment.
In the memoir, she tells the story of her corporate life – from her childhood as a shopkeeper’s daughter in the Eastern Cape to her very senior positions at some major blue-chip companies, including Woolworths, Nedbank and Sasol.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fakude about women in the corporate world.
After being in the corporate sector from 1990 till today I felt that I needed to document our journey as South African black people and women who went into corporate.Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board
Fakude talks about some of the biggest values she has learnt throughout her career.
What stands out for me is tenacity which leads to resilience because along the way you come across challenges and you have to bounce back literally and get back to what you want to do.Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board
The second value for me is integrity. It is something that you work hard for and you could lose just within a moment therefore, you have to guard it jealously.Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board
The third one is the value of Ubuntu. You cannot live in a vacuum you are umuntu ngabantu.Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board
She says the country has more qualified women to hold leadership positions.
For me, it still remains a source of frustration that we are not seeing more women in key decision positions in companies and organisations.Nolitha Fakude, Group director and chairman - Anglo American’s Management Board
Listen to the full interview below...
