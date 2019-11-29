You better sit down for this… Eskom made a profit!
Eskom made a profit of R1.3 billion in the six months to 30 September 2019.
The ailing state-owned power producer expects a loss of R20 billion for the entire year.
Its mountain of debt grew by R14 billion (to R454 billion).
The utility needs taxpayer bailouts of R138 billion in the next three years to stay afloat.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jabu Mabuza, Chair and acting-CEO at Eskom.
Whitfield asked him about Eskom’s results, growing debt burden and the incoming CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
We’re nearing the end of our capital projects. We should start to see the debt coming down. Some of our debt is starting to mature…Jabu Mabuza, Chair and acting-CEO - Eskom
That R4 billion write-off for Soweto… by law when the interest is more than the capital over a certain period; we have to write it off… We’re certainly not writing off debt to the same amount that we’ve written off last year… At this rate, by next year, there’ll be about R30 billion debt [unpaid by municipalities] … We have every intention to collect and cut out those people who don’t pay us.Jabu Mabuza, Chair and acting-CEO - Eskom
Andre is the most suitable, willing and able of all the candidates. We had 142 people who applied… Of those, we ended up with six [shortlisted candidates] – of which four were white males… Andre came out tops…Jabu Mabuza, Chair and acting-CEO - Eskom
For crying out loud! He left a job that was paying him more! He’s taking less [salary] than the last three CEOs… in the interest of serving his country.Jabu Mabuza, Chair and acting-CEO - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : You better sit down for this… Eskom made a profit!
More from Business
Nolitha Fakude worried by number women in decision-making positions
The businesswoman and chairman of Anglo American management board talks about her memoir Boardroom Dancing.Read More
Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans
In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday
It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Could the web get any worse?
While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.Read More
Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling
The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix.Read More
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.Read More
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday'
PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’
Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) discusses Minister Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars.Read More