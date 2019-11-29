Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday dismissed the application of former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused Thales for leave to appeal the court's decision which decided that they should stand trial.
This means that the corruption trial will likely proceed in 2020. The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a multi-billion rand arms deal.
#BREAKING: Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for Leave to Appeal a High Court Judgement which decided he must stand trial has been dismissed with costs. @NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2019
Zuma and co-accused Thales launched their bid with the hopes that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) would come to a different conclusion.
Last week, Zuma’s lawyers argued that the SCA may arrive at a different conclusion and Zuma may eventually be granted a permanent stay of prosecution.
However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed Zuma’s application, said the prospects of him succeeding at the appeal court were slim.
Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane argued that the former president will be prejudiced if the case proceeds.
He argued that there had been political interference in the matter, but this argument was quickly squashed by judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, who said this had not been widely accepted.
His counsel has also argued that there have been too many delays and therefore the case should be dismissed, a charge dismissed by the prosecution.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
More from Local
[WATCH] Man does handstand on Cape Town’s iconic cable car
"You’ve got to be mad in the head!" says CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies in an interview with outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.Read More
Battle for Sea Point's Tafelberg land continues in court
Ndifuna Ukwazi executive director Mandisa Shandu says where people live matters in terms of accessing jobs, health and education.Read More
Where was security when trains got torched in Cape Town, asks Brett Herron?
Former Transport Mayco member, now Good Party SG, Brett Herron asks if the cameras in Cape TownSstation were monitored.Read More
Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects?
EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's presser after 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town Station.Read More
Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation
The Presidency said in a statement that ‘upon careful consideration’, Ramaphosa heeded the call by The Wise Collective and the Soul City Institute not to participate in the event.Read More
Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller
Senior citizen 'Ruth' called in to the John Maytham show to say a Sars office was depleted after announcement of union meeting.Read More
[WATCH] Arsonists behind Cape Town train fires are known, says Minister Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the suspects behind the train fires must be charged with arson and economic sabotage.Read More
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More
Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic'
The international electric scooter company says it will work with local government to iron out any limiting regulations.Read More
'Syndicate' behind train fires, says Western Cape transport MEC
Transport boss Bonginkosi Madikizela says police intelligence is needed to identify the suspected criminal syndicate.Read More
More from Politics
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More
Cogta will step-in if Joburg mayor is not elected in seven days
Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebohanga Maile says if the motion of no confidence on Tshwane mayor is passed it will have 7 days to reconvene.Read More
Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone'
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the accused is cooperating with the police and will hopefully give information behind his motive.Read More
Why Gauteng's metros remain leaderless
EFF's Floyd Shivambu explains JHB mayoral election postponement reasons and EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives updates from Tshwane.Read More
'It is quite clear that this Cabinet is not President Ramaphosa's first choice'
Pan-African Investments and Research Services CEO Dr Iraj Abedian gives his views on rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire
W Cape Metrorail's Riana Scott confirms two trains were initially on fire but soon spread to adjacent platforms.Read More
Financial Mail and amaBhungane head to court to obtain Zuma's tax records
Financial Mail journalist Warren Thompson explains the motivation for the court application.Read More
How removal of head of Chapter 9 institution, like Public Protector, would work
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains way forward after National Assembly's rules committee finalised draft rules.Read More
'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says the body has enough evidence to go after the EFF leader.Read More
ANC Gauteng fields candidate in Joburg mayoral race
The party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe says it is waiting for approval of the candidates from the national office.Read More