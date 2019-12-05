Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

As small children negotiating the world alongside our parents, parenthood might have appeared to be some sort of dictatorship — a form of rule that invoked fear in children and, stifled expression — for some of us, at least. So, it's not hard to see why the “My House, My Rules” logic is flawed.

Is it wise to centre yourself in your parenting? TV and radio personality, Bongani Bingwa doesn't think so. He believes that his role as a parent to more than one child, is one of dealing with the subtleties of different personalities, different interests and, being open to the idea that you are helping your children, who have no other means or experience, to figure out what it means to live in this world.

Growing up, Bongani Bingwa's father wasn't around. Since the age of seven, he had seen his father just three times — an upbringing that would shape the father he was to become.

"The lesson I learned about my father was to understand that we're all imperfect beings and, that's why as a parent, I've also learned that it's not about me. It's about this person you have brought into this world who had no choice in this relationship."

In this episode, Kgabo Legora chats with TV and radio personality, Bongani Bingwa about being a single father, and the lessons and responsibilities that comes with being in charge of another human being. Listen as he talks about the dynamics that come into play when raising both, a stepchild and a biological child.

You make choices that will have lasting consequences for your kids and even then, it may be okay if they know you did the best you knew how to do.

Bongani Bingwa, TV and radio personality — 702

I'm not a perfect parent. Hopefully, they will be better parents than I was but I will have my own flaws, I will have things for which they might need to see a therapist... The question I need to wrestle with at the end of the day is, did I do the best I knew how to do and, did they experience my parenting as somebody who was doing the best he knew how and if those questions are settled with a yes, I'm happy.

Bongani Bingwa, TV and radio personality — 702

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids


