[WATCH] Man does handstand on Cape Town’s iconic cable car

I did gymnastics as a boy. I always enjoy doing the occasional handstand… I randomly did a handstand on a rock by the side of a river. My son took a photograph – it was on the first of January – and he said, ‘Why don’t you do a handstand every day this year?’… I thought it was a cool idea and said, ‘Let’s call it #Handstand365’… I’ve managed to do one every day… Jeff Ayliffe

You’ve got to be mad in the head! Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Jeff Ayliffe – CapeTalk’s outdoor correspondent – does a handstand somewhere special on every day of the year.

Handstand number 332 was on Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car – his toughest one by far to date.

CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies interviewed Ayliffe about his daring stunt.

…we’ve attached it to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital… Jeff Ayliffe

People email me [with suggestions on where to do a handstand] … The cable car? The reason I moved to Cape Town from Durban is because of Table Mountain. I’m a climber… Jeff Ayliffe

It was difficult. The Cape Town stadium was my 100th one – logistically, very hard to organise and the cable car was the same thing… Jeff Ayliffe

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down to watch the video).