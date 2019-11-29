Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Man does handstand on Cape Town’s iconic cable car

29 November 2019 12:41 PM
by
Tags:
Table Mountain
Kieno Kammies
#handstand365
handstand
Jeff Ayliffe
cable car
"You’ve got to be mad in the head!" says CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies in an interview with outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.

Image credit: http://jacquesmarais.co.za/

I did gymnastics as a boy. I always enjoy doing the occasional handstand… I randomly did a handstand on a rock by the side of a river. My son took a photograph – it was on the first of January – and he said, ‘Why don’t you do a handstand every day this year?’… I thought it was a cool idea and said, ‘Let’s call it #Handstand365’… I’ve managed to do one every day…

Jeff Ayliffe

You’ve got to be mad in the head!

Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Jeff Ayliffe – CapeTalk’s outdoor correspondent – does a handstand somewhere special on every day of the year.

Handstand number 332 was on Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car – his toughest one by far to date.

CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies interviewed Ayliffe about his daring stunt.

…we’ve attached it to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital…

Jeff Ayliffe

People email me [with suggestions on where to do a handstand] … The cable car? The reason I moved to Cape Town from Durban is because of Table Mountain. I’m a climber…

Jeff Ayliffe

It was difficult. The Cape Town stadium was my 100th one – logistically, very hard to organise and the cable car was the same thing…

Jeff Ayliffe

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down to watch the video).


Share this:
