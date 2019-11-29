[WATCH] Man does handstand on Cape Town’s iconic cable car
Image credit: http://jacquesmarais.co.za/
I did gymnastics as a boy. I always enjoy doing the occasional handstand… I randomly did a handstand on a rock by the side of a river. My son took a photograph – it was on the first of January – and he said, ‘Why don’t you do a handstand every day this year?’… I thought it was a cool idea and said, ‘Let’s call it #Handstand365’… I’ve managed to do one every day…Jeff Ayliffe
You’ve got to be mad in the head!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Jeff Ayliffe – CapeTalk’s outdoor correspondent – does a handstand somewhere special on every day of the year.
Handstand number 332 was on Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car – his toughest one by far to date.
CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies interviewed Ayliffe about his daring stunt.
…we’ve attached it to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital…Jeff Ayliffe
People email me [with suggestions on where to do a handstand] … The cable car? The reason I moved to Cape Town from Durban is because of Table Mountain. I’m a climber…Jeff Ayliffe
It was difficult. The Cape Town stadium was my 100th one – logistically, very hard to organise and the cable car was the same thing…Jeff Ayliffe
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down to watch the video).
