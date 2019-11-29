Streaming issues? Report here
'Judges said there are no prospects for Zuma's case to proceed to higher court'

29 November 2019
by
Jacob Zuma
corruption case
dismissed
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma weighs in on the former president's corruption case dismissal by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

A full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday denied with costs former president Jacob Zuma and co-accused Thales application for leave to appeal the court's decision which decided that they should stand trial.

The court has denied Zuma's appeal saying that it doesn't think that there reasonable prospects of success in a higher court.

RELATED: Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed

The ruling means that Zuma's corruption trial will proceed in 2020.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma who is following the story.

The judges have said that there are no prospects for the case to proceed and the former president's arguments of political interference and that the matter has been delayed, are not rational or compelling for this matter. The judges do not think that the Supreme Court of Appeal will rule differently.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Zuma was not in court on Friday however, his spokesperson who said the lawyers will study the ruling by the judges and will make a decision as to whether they will petition the ruling or not, Duma reports.

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Judges said there are no prospects for Zuma's case to proceed to higher court'


Share this:
