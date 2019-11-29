Police in Mpumalanga are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and possible rape.

This comes after 22-year-old Kwanele Zuma was allegedly raped and murdered on her way home from a job interview in Johannesburg.

Kwanele's brother Ngcobo Zuma who was with his sister was beaten and thrown out of the moving taxi and resulted in him being wheelchair-bound.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Ngcobo Zuma about the accident.

I remember taking a taxi from Jozi to Witbank then when we got to Witbank we found a taxi around 7 to 8 at night and we hitched hiked. Ngcobo Zuma, Deceased brother

It didn't use the Middleburg road, it took the Ogies. My sister looked at me and I looked at her back after that the people told us to get on the ground, take off our shoes and clothes. They took our money, clothes and phones. Ngcobo Zuma, Deceased brother

The next thing I saw, they opened the sliding door and threw me out. When I wanted to get my sister the pushed me out. I don't know who found me, I woke up in a hospital. Ngcobo Zuma, Deceased brother

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi says they are busy with the investigations.

The family is with police now to try and gather more information as to what happened. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, SAPS Spokesperson - Mpumalanga

We have opened a case for investigation purposes. We are calling on the public to come forward with information of that combi that picked up the pair. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, SAPS Spokesperson - Mpumalanga

The memorial service for 22 year old Kwanele Zuma who was allegedly raped and murdered on her way home from a job interview will be held in Carolina Mpumalanga today. Apparently she was thrown out of a moving kombi she hitchhiked in after being raped by unknown men. pic.twitter.com/pdaii9TxCc — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) November 29, 2019

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for Kwanele Zuma's killers