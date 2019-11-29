Online shopping tips: 'You must have different passwords for different things'

With Black Friday in full swing, thousands of customers have streamed to shops since midnight to take advantage of some mega-deals.

However, some shoppers choose to buy and pay for their goods online.

How can consumers purchase online without compromising their online confidential data?

Clement Manyathela chats to cybersecurity expert Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo to give consumers online safety tips.

People need to understand technical terms when they shop online. Many people don't understand how much exposure they are putting when shopping online. Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo, Cybersecurity expert

He says the website www.safecyberlife.com gives out guidance on the 12 steps that people need to take.

Technology has been introduced to us just like cars. When you drive a car, you need a K53 manual so that you know how yo drive. But no one took us through steps on how to navigate online. Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo, Cybersecurity expert

Khumalo says people need to know what is connected to their system when shopping online. They need to know what is connected and what device can connect itself to the internet.

Cybercriminals can have a device that can pick up a signal from your card and take money from you. You must have different passwords for different things. Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo, Cybersecurity expert

Listen below to the full conversation:

